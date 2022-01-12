Mikel Arteta is adamant that Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players despite their struggles in recent years as rumours persist of a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners, who travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, are fourth in the Premier League as they seek to qualify for the Champions League after five seasons outside Europe’s elite club competition.

Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the past two seasons and no European football to offer, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window, bringing in a number of players including Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard.

