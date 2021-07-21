Arsenal announced on Wednesday they had cancelled their pre-season trip to the United States after a “small number” of their touring party tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League side were scheduled to play Italian champions Inter this weekend in the opening round of the Florida Cup, which also includes Everton and Colombia’s Millonarios.

In a statement announcing their withdrawal, Arsenal did not specify how many members of their touring group had tested positive for the virus, nor if any players were among those with a Covid-19 diagnosis.

“Following a small number of positive COVID-19 tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup,” the statement read.

