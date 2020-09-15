Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended speculation over his Arsenal future on Tuesday as the Gunners captain signed a new three-year contract with the FA Cup holders.

Aubameyang’s contract saga had dragged on since last season amid speculation he wanted to join a club in the Champions League.

The Gabon forward revealed he had committed his future to Arsenal in a live Instagram stream at the Emirates Stadium.

“Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing,” Aubameyang said.

