Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has signed a new five-year contract at the club, becoming the latest player to commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

The 24-year-old midfielder follows in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, who have all extended their deals.

The former Real Madrid player scored 15 Premier League goals and provided seven assists as the Gunners finished second behind Manchester City last season.

He has three goals in all competitions this season.

“It was an easy decision for me,” said the Norway international, who initially joined on loan from Real in January 2021.

