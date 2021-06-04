Arsenal have confirmed Brazil defender David Luiz will leave the club when his contract expires, while Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan are also set to depart the Emirates Stadium.

Luiz opted not to accept Arsenal’s offer of a new contract as he called an end to his two-year stay in north London.

The former Chelsea centre-back endured some difficult times with the Gunners as he struggled with inconsistent form before missing the end of this season due to injury.

Luiz, 34, helped Mikel Arteta’s side win the FA Cup in 2020 and gave an emotional speech to his team-mates before their last game of the Premier League season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta