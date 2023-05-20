Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons after second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

A second consecutive defeat for the Gunners left Mikel Arteta’s men still four points adrift of City with one game left for them to play.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s winning goal also had huge ramifications at the bottom of the table as Forest are now safe from relegation in their first season back in the top flight for 23 years.

City’s title triumph could be the start of a treble as Pep Guardiola’s men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.

Arsenal pushed the defending champions most of the way but crumbled in the decisive final months of the season.

They have won just two of their last eight games to allow City to canter over the line with three games to spare.

