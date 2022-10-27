Arsenal defender Pablo Marì was seriously hurt in a stabbing at a supermarket in Italy on Thursday, according to reports in the Italian media.

The incident took place in a Carrefour supermarket in the Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre at around 6.30pm.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays for Monza, was one of six people attacked near Milan.

Marì, who is understood to be conscious and not in a serious condition, was among six people attacked. He and another four were taken to hospital, with one of them - a man aged in his 30s - dying later.

The sixth victim did not need hospital treatment.

Marì has received visits from the managing director of Monza, Adriano Galliani, and coach Raffaele Palladino.

Galliani said Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. "We hope to see him back soon”.

A 46-year-old man is believed to have picked up a knife from the shelves in the supermarket and started randomly stabbing people.

He has since been arrested and taken into police custody.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "I just found out, I know Edu has been in touch with his family... he’s in hospital, he seems to be ok. Hopefully he’s ok."

Marì is in his first spell in Italian football after he agreed a loan move to the newly-promoted Serie A side Monza from English Premier League leaders Arsenal.