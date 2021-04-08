Slavia Prague took charge of their Europa League quarter-final against wasteful Arsenal on Thursday, stealing an away goal deep into stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw at the Emirates
Nicolas Pepe had broken the deadlock for Arsenal in the 86th minute after a night of glaring misses in the first leg of the last-eight tie.
But Tomas Holes headed in a last-gasp equaliser to leave the contest finely poised.
