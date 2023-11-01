Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left to rue naming a much-changed side as the Gunners were thrashed 3-1 by West Ham on Wednesday to crash out of the League Cup.

A Ben White own goal put the home side in front before strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen early in the second period put the tie beyond doubt.

Arteta left out Declan Rice on his return to the London Stadium, with the England international alongside Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba on a star-studded Arsenal bench.

Aaron Ramsdale was handed a rare start since he was dropped in favour of David Raya, but it was a night to forget for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

White beat Ramsdale to Bowen’s dangerous in-swinging corner but could only head into his own net after 16 minutes.

