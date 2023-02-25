Arsenal opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday as Leeds beat Southampton 1-0 to give new boss Javi Gracia a winning start.

The Gunners snapped a four-game winless streak with two late goals at Aston Villa last week to take back control of the title race after briefly being usurped at the top of the table by Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men needed no such drama at the King Power and should have run out far more convincing winners.

