Arsenal travel to Fulham in the latest test of the Gunners’ Premier League title credentials this weekend as Manchester City aim to ramp up the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men by winning at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are the in-form side in the race for a top-four finish ahead of their trip to Bournemouth after a historic 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last weekend.

At the bottom of the table, nine clubs are separated by just six points. Leicester and West Ham are among them and home games this weekend may be must-wins for Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes to keep hold of their jobs.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...