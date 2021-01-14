Arsenal’s recent revival ground to a halt as Crystal Palace frustrated the Gunners in a scrappy 0-0 Premier League draw at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s side had won their previous four matches in all competitions, but they were fortunate extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Palace were unable to convert several first half chances and, although Arsenal improved after the interval, they missed a chance to climb into the top half of the Premier League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.