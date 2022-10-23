Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season as Stuart Armstrong’s equaliser forced the Premier League leaders to settle for a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side went in front through Granit Xhaka’s first-half strike at St Mary’s.

But Armstrong levelled after the interval as Arsenal paid the price for failing to convert several chances to increase their advantage.

It was a rare slip from the Gunners, who had won nine of their 10 previous league games this season, with their only defeat coming at Manchester United.

The end of Arsenal’s eight-game winning run in all competitions leaves them two points clear of second-placed Manchester City with both having played 11 games.

