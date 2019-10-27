Unai Emery's problems mounted as Arsenal blew a two-goal lead amid VAR controversy and captain Granit Xhaka feuded with fans in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Emery was already under pressure after Arsenal slumped to a shock defeat at Sheffield United on Monday and the Gunners boss has more fires to put out following his side's dismal capitulation at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were on course for victory after goals from Sokratis and David Luiz put them two up inside 10 minutes.

But Luka Milivojevic started the Arsenal collapse when he converted a penalty awarded by VAR after Wilfried Zaha was initially booked for diving.

Emery's team faded in familiar fashion after that and Jordan Ayew bagged Palace's deserved equaliser before Arsenal had a late Sokratis winner disallowed by VAR.

Fifth-placed Arsenal, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, have won just two of their last eight Premier League games and there is a growing sense that all is not well with the club.

Xhaka's remarkable bust-up with the crowd laid bare the simmering tensions.

When Xhaka was replaced by Bukayo Saka, the disliked Swiss midfielder trudged slowly to the touchline while petulantly gesticulating to the fans who had cheered his substitution and were now angrily urging him to get off the pitch quicker.

Xhaka's incredible tantrum climaxed when he ripped off his shirt and stormed straight down the tunnel to more derision from the stands.

The match finished to a soundtrack of boos from Arsenal supporters who sang Mesut Ozil's name in a pointed reference to Emery's decision to once again leave out the German star.