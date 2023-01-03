Premier League leaders Arsenal slugged out a bruising 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Tuesday that underlined why both sides have exceeded expectations this season.

A ferociously contested clash featuring bookings galore ended in stalemate at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and his Newcastle counterpart Eddie Howe will take heart from the way their teams refused to give an inch against in-form opposition.

Arsenal inevitably felt a touch of frustration at missing the chance to move 10 points clear of second placed Manchester City ahead of the champions’ game in hand at Chelsea on Thursday.

It was the first time in six games — and only the second in their last 11 — that Arsenal failed to take maximum points.

Yet there was little to fault Arsenal for in a high-octane performance that could easily have yielded yet another impressive victory in a season that has defied all expectations.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...