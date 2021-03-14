Arsenal recovered from Erik Lamela’s astonishing rabona opener to beat 10-man Tottenham 2-1 in a dramatic north London derby despite the absence of exiled captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday.

Lamela scored one of the greatest goals in Premier League history with an audacious strike in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

But the Tottenham forward went from hero to villain when he was sent off for a second booking after Jose Mourinho’s side blew the lead.

