Arsenal powered into the Champions League last 16 as Group B winners after a four-goal blitz in the space of 14 minutes inspired their 6-0 rout of hapless Lens on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed one point to be certain of reaching the knockout stages, but they didn’t settle for that target as they demolished their overmatched French opponents on a freezing night at the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all netted inside the first 27 minutes.

Martin Odegaard added the fifth just before the interval and Jorginho bagged his first goal for Arsenal with a late penalty to cap their biggest win this season.

With one game to spare, the Gunners are guaranteed to finish in first place as they sit four points clear of PSV Eindhoven.

PSV clinched the second qualification place from the group thanks to Lens’ loss and their win at Sevilla earlier on Wednesday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...