Mikel Arteta says title-chasing Arsenal have "learned a lot of things from last season" as they chase a fifth straight Premier League win against Burnley on Saturday.

The Gunners are third in the table, two points behind leaders Liverpool and level on points with second-placed Manchester City following last week's impressive 6-0 victory at West Ham.

Arsenal, without a Premier League title since 2004, led for most of last season but faltered in the final stretch as City overtook them.

"We want to be there and that means that we've done a lot of things right during this season and we have learned a lot of things from last season," Arteta told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We've shown a big level of consistency and good things in the team and now we want to go another step forward and maintain that consistency, continue to play the way we are playing and perform and let's see where we get."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com