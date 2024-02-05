Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Premier League leaders Liverpool proved they have learned the lessons of last season’s title collapse.

Arteta’s second-placed side moved within two points of Liverpool with a dynamic display at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners took the lead through Bukayo Saka’s early strike, then recovered from conceding Gabriel Magalhaes’s own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal back in front after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker missed his attempted clearance on the edge of the area.

