England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles has gone on loan to Roma from Arsenal until the end of the season in a bid for more first-team action, the Italian league’s website announced.

The 24-year-old has found game time at Arsenal hard to come by just as he did last term and was loaned to West Brom for six months as a result.

Roma have paid Arsenal 500,000 euros ($565,000) according to Italian media for the midfielder who can also play in defence.

Mourinho’s side have yet to confirm the move but his contract in the Italian capital appears on the league’s site.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta