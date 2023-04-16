Mikel Arteta said Arsenal “lost purpose” as he bemoaned his side’s squandering of a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against West Ham on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard put the Premier League leaders two goals up in the opening 10 minutes at the London Stadium.

But just seven days after blowing a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again cracked under the pressure of the title run-in.

