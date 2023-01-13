Arsenal face a searching test of their title credentials in the hurly-burly of a north London derby this weekend as in-form Manchester United host defending champions Manchester City.

There are also multiple clashes between teams at the wrong end of the table, with Frank Lampard’s nosediving Everton side travelling to basement club Southampton.

Liverpool know they cannot afford too many more stumbles while it is crunch time for Graham Potter’s Chelsea, who are well adrift of the Champions League qualifying places.

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Arsenal eye Spurs scalp

Mikel Arteta’s young Arsenal team are in the middle of a run of fixtures that could make or break their title challenge.

They will be keen to get back to winning ways at the home of their fiercest rivals on Sunday after a goalless draw with high-flying Newcastle last week. Manchester United are the next visitors to the Emirates while City come calling in February.

More details on SportsDesk.