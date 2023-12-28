Arsenal missed out on the chance to return to the Premier League summit on Thursday, losing 2-0 to West Ham as Tottenham went down in a six-goal thriller at Brighton.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners were top of the tree at Christmas for a second successive year but trail leaders Liverpool by two points at the halfway point of the season.

Arsenal, last year’s runners-up, dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge against the disciplined visitors, for whom Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos scored the goals.

Soucek opened the scoring from close range in the 13th minute following a pass from Jarrod Bowen, with the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check looking into whether the ball had gone out of play.

Arsenal surged forward in waves and West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a reaction save from a Bukayo Saka header on the half-hour.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

