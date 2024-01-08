Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal need a psychological “reset” after missing a host of chances in their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

Arteta’s side should have been in complete control of Sunday’s clash after a dominant first half at the Emirates Stadium.

A combination of poor finishing and good keeping from Alisson Becker frustrated the Gunners, who paid for their profligacy with a late collapse.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick into his own net after 80 minutes before Luis Diaz sealed Liverpool’s win in stoppage-time.

Arteta’s side have just one win in their last seven matches in all competitions, losing their last three to ruin what had been a promising first half of the season.

