Mikel Arteta admitted Premier League leaders Arsenal were “overwhelmed” by their emotionally draining 3-2 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Arteta’s side fell two goals behind against lowly Bournemouth before battling back to secure a thrilling victory which keeps them five points clear of second placed Manchester City.
It is the first time in over a decade that the Gunners have recovered from a two-goal deficit to win a league game.
Thomas Partey and Ben White struck to made it 2-2 before substitute Reiss Nelson netted deep into stoppage-time.
