Arsenal swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth that extended their perfect start to the season, while Harry Kane made history in Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

Just 12 months ago, Arsenal lost their first three league games in the club’s worst start to a season for 67 years.

This year the Gunners sit in pole position after opening the campaign with a third successive victory.

It is too soon to declare Arsenal the finished article, but the derision that accompanied Mikel Arteta’s men when they squandered a golden opportunity to qualify for last season’s Champions League has been erased by their strong start this term.

After scoring four against Leicester last weekend, this was another swashbuckling display from the north Londoners.

Arsenal went ahead after five minutes as Gabriel Jesus’s superb run and pass found Gabriel Martinelli whose shot was pushed into the path of Martin Odegaard for a simple finish.

Click here for full story