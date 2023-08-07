Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s Community Shield victory against Manchester City proves they can go toe to toe with the treble winners in the Premier League title race.

Arteta’s side issued a significant statement of intent ahead of the new season by fighting back to beat City 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Cole Palmer’s superb curler had given City a 77th-minute lead, but Arsenal refused to surrender and Leandro Trossard equalised with a deflected effort 11 minutes into stoppage-time.

It was the kind of lucky break that deserted Arsenal when they blew an eight-point lead in the title battle last season, allowing City to extend their Premier League reign with a fifth crown in six seasons.

