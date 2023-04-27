Billed as a Premier League title decider, it was barely even a contest as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday to close in on becoming English champions for the fifth time in six years.

City have not even hit top spot yet as Arsenal remain two points in front.

But the momentum of the title race looks to have decisively swung the way of Pep Guardiola’s men as they have the chance to pull away into the distance with two games in hand.

The Gunners have only lost four games all season but tellingly two of them have come when faced with the ultimate test in City.

A 3-1 home defeat when the sides met in February was at least a game decided by fine margins. This time round it was a rout.

