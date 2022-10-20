Granit Xhaka’s second-half winner secured Arsenal a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates and a place in the Europa League knockout phase on Thursday.
Mikel Arteta’s men moved five points clear of PSV at the top of Group A in a rescheduled game which was postponed last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The two sides meet again in a week’s time, when a point for Arsenal would be enough to wrap up top spot and qualification directly into the last 16.
