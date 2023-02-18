Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League in dramatic fashion as an own goal from Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez in stoppage-time handed the Gunners a crucial 4-2 victory on Saturday.

With just minutes left at Villa Park, Mikel Arteta’s side were in danger of stumbling again in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal had twice trailed to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, only for Bukayo Saka and then Oleksandr Zinchenko to haul them level.

A draw would have taken Arsenal above Manchester City but hardly enhanced their hopes of holding off the champions in a thrilling title race.

