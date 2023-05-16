Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has switched national team allegiances from England to the United States, FIFA said on Tuesday.

“The change of association of the player Folarin Jolaoluwa Balogun from England to the USA has been approved,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

The New York-born Balogun, who moved to England as a two-year-old, could have represented the United States, England and Nigeria, the country of his parents birth.

Although Balogun has played youth football for the United States, most of his representative career has been with England where he has been part of the Under-21 team.

FIFA rules allow players to switch nationality before they have played a full, competitive game for the senior national team.

