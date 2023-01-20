Premier League leaders Arsenal signed Belgium forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton on Friday in a deal worth a reported £27 million ($33 million).

Trossard agreed a “long-term” contract as Arsenal bolstered their attacking options in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

The 28-year-old could make his debut for Mikel Arteta’s side, who are five points clear at the top, in Sunday’s crucial clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

