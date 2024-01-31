Arsenal climbed up to second in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest as Aston Villa’s unbeaten home record was ended by a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka maintained the Gunners’ title push at the City Ground ahead of their clash at home to leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal’s first away win since early December takes Mikel Arteta’s men within two points of Liverpool, who are in action on Wednesday at home to Chelsea.

The visitors struggled to make their dominance of possession count until 25 minutes from time when Jesus’ effort from a narrow angle sneaked between the legs of former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Saka then fired home his 10th goal of the season from Jesus’ cross.

