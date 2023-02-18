Arsenal have no time to lick their wounds after losing top spot in the Premier League to Manchester City as the Gunners aim to snap a four-game winless streak at Aston Villa on Saturday.

City must end Nottingham Forest’s five-month unbeaten run at the City Ground in the league if they are to maintain their momentum towards a fifth title in six seasons.

Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle could have big implications on who finishes in the top four come the end of the season, while there is a huge relegation six-pointer at the bottom as Leeds visit Everton.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the weekend’s action.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...