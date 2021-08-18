Arsenal are on the verge of a permanent deal for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to reports on Wednesday.

Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan for the second half of last season after failing to break into the Real Madrid team.

The 22-year-old scored just two goals in 20 appearances for the Premier League club, but impressed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with his composed performances.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.