Arsenal underlined their credentials as genuine Premier League title contenders with a 3-1 win over arch rivals Tottenham, while Chelsea’s dramatic 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace gave Graham Potter his first success as Blues boss on Saturday.

As the Premier League returned with a bang after the international break, Liverpool were rocked by Brighton forward Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick in a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

But it was Arsenal who stole the spotlight as Mikel Arteta’s side made it seven wins from eight league games, moving them four points clear at the top of the table.

Thomas Partey put Arsenal ahead early in the first half of the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Harry Kane equalised with a penalty but third-placed Tottenham imploded after the interval as Hugo Lloris’s mistake allowed Gabriel Jesus to restore Arsenal’s lead.

