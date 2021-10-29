Mikel Arteta has revealed several members of his Arsenal squad are still struggling with a sickness bug ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester.

The virus ruled defender Pablo Mari out of Tuesday’s League Cup match against Leeds and Arteta confirmed the same problem forced centre-back Ben White off early.

England international White, who joined Arsenal in July for £50 million ($69 million), has not trained since and other players could miss the game at the King Power Stadium.

“It was a bit of sickness, tummy aches and stuff like that. Hopefully, everyone will be OK,” Arsenal manager Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He (White) hasn’t trained yet so we will have to wait and see how he is feeling and make the decision then.

