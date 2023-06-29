Arsenal on Wednesday signed German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a "long-term contract".

Neither club disclosed a fee but British media said Arsenal were paying Chelsea 65 million pounds or 75 million euros.

He is Arsenal's first signing of the summer but the British press reported the club had agreed a 105 million-pound fee for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice.

Havertz joined Chelsea in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen. He made 139 appearances in three seasons, scoring 32 times, including the only goal in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

