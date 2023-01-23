Premier League leaders Arsenal signed Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian side Spezia in a deal worth a reported £12 million ($27 million) on Monday.
Kiwior agreed a “long-term contract” with the north Londoners, according to the club.
The 22-year-old, who featured for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, was in the stands at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to watch the Gunners’ 3-2 win against Manchester United.
More details on SportsDesk.
