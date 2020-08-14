Arsenal completed the signing of Willian on a three-year deal on Friday after the Brazilian winger's contract at Chelsea expired.
The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League during seven years with the Blues, but moves across London on a free transfer with Chelsea unwilling to offer the multi-year contract he desired.
“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website brought to you by Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us