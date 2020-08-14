Arsenal completed the signing of Willian on a three-year deal on Friday after the Brazilian winger's contract at Chelsea expired.

The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League during seven years with the Blues, but moves across London on a free transfer with Chelsea unwilling to offer the multi-year contract he desired.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

