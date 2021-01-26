Bukayo Saka starred as Arsenal avenged their FA Cup exit against Southampton with a 3-1 win in the Premier League rematch on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side saw their reign as FA Cup holders ended in a lacklustre 1-0 fourth round defeat at St Mary’s on Saturday.

But Arsenal made amends for that blow with a convincing success on their return to Southampton four days later.

Unfazed by Stuart Armstrong’s early strike for the hosts, Arsenal were ahead by half-time thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Saka.

Alexandre Lacazette netted in the second half as Arsenal came from behind to win an away league game for the first time since Arteta took charge in December 2019.

Arsenal are up to eighth place after a fifth victory in their last six league matches, putting them in a rich vein of form ahead of Saturday’s visit from title contenders Manchester United.

