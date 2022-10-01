Arsenal underlined their credentials as genuine contenders for the Premier League title with an impressive 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham in a bruising north London derby on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side made it seven wins from eight league games this season as they moved four points clear at the top of the table.

The 192nd meeting between these bitter rivals from opposite ends of the Seven Sisters Road was a typically frenetic occasion from the moment Thomas Partey put Arsenal ahead early in the first half.

Harry Kane equalised with a penalty but third-placed Tottenham imploded after the interval as Hugo Lloris’s mistake allowed Gabriel Jesus to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal was sent off for an ugly foul on Gabriel Martinelli before Granit Xhaka’s goal ensured Arsenal would avenge the 3-0 defeat against their hated neighbours last season that cost them a Champions League place.

