Arsenal staged a dramatic fightback as two goals in the final minutes sealed a 2-1 win against Wolves that boosted their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Mikel Arteta’s side trailed to Hwang Hee-Chan’s early goal at the Emirates Stadium in Thursday’s crucial clash between the top four contenders.

But Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to equalise in the 82nd minute before Wolves keeper Jose Sa deflected Alexandre Lacazette’s shot into his own net in the final seconds.

