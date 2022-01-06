Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP on Thursday just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.
Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.
“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu, adding they displayed no symptoms.
