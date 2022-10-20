Women’s Champions League holders Lyon collapsed to a 5-1 home thumping at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday as Beth Mead starred for the English club, while Barcelona put nine goals past Benfica.

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal made a dream start against Lyon, as Mead teed up Caitlin Foord to give them a 13th-minute lead.

Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum doubled the advantage midway through the first half, before Melvine Malard pulled one back for the French side who won a record-extending eighth European Cup by dethroning Barcelona last season.

Click here for full story.