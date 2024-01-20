Arsenal breathed new life into their Premier League title challenge as a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace got the Gunners back to winning ways.

Centre-back Gabriel did most of the damage before half-time as he headed in the opener then forced Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson into an own goal.

Leandro Trossard made it 3-0 on the hour mark before substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in stoppage time.

Victory moves Mikel Arteta’s men level with Manchester City and Aston Villa, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal had won just once in seven games prior to a two-week winter break.

