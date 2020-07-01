Arsenal tied down Bukayo Saka to a long-term contract on Wednesday, ending speculation over the highly-rated teenager's future.

Saka, 18, has made a major impact in 33 appearances in a variety of positions this season and has been a regular since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal coach in December.

"Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player," said Arteta.

"He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances.

"I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals."

Saka's previous deal was due to expire next year, with Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly keen to take advantage of any breakdown in contract negotiations.

However, Saka said he is happy to remain with the club he joined at the age of eight.

"London is my home. Arsenal my team," Saka posted on Twitter.

"I'm so happy to finally announce my contract extension. I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.

"The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream."

Saka is expected to start as Arsenal look to jump up to seventh in the Premier League with victory against bottom-of-the-table Norwich later on Wednesday.