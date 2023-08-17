Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber said he felt “gutted” after the Premier League club announced Wednesday the Dutch defender would be sidelined with a major knee injury.

The 22-year-old damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Gunners’ 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest in their opening match of the new Premier League season last weekend.

A statement on Arsenal’s website said: “Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

“The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com