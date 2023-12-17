Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 on Sunday to dislodge Liverpool from the top of the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepared for a blockbuster clash against struggling Manchester United.

Aston Villa, fresh from potentially season-defining wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, came from behind to beat 10-man Brentford 2-1, while West Ham crushed Wolves 3-0.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, runners-up to City last season, dominated at the Emirates, wasting a succession of openings but they finally broke through in the 53rd minute.

