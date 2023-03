Mikel Arteta says Arsenal’s charge towards the Premier League title is being fuelled by his players’ “unity and togetherness”.

Arteta’s side sit eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 10 games to play.

The Gunners, who host Leeds on Saturday, have a golden opportunity to win the club’s first English title since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2004.

